Food Sources of Dietary Fiber

  • Dietary Fiber: Nutrient-densea Food and Beverage Sources, Amounts of Dietary Fiber and Energy per Standard Portion

    FOODbc STANDARD
    PORTIONd    		 CALORIES FIBER
    (g)
    Grains
    Ready-to-eat cereal, high fiber, unsweetened 1/2 cup 62 14.0
    Ready-to-eat cereal, whole grain kernels 1/2 cup 209 7.5
    Ready-to-eat cereal, wheat, shredded 1 cup 172 6.2
    Popcorn 3 cups 169 5.8
    Ready-to-eat cereal, bran flakes 3/4 cup 98 5.5
    Bulgur, cooked 1/2 cup 76 4.1
    Spelt, cooked 1/2 cup 123 3.8
    Teff, cooked 1/2 cup 128 3.6
    Barley, pearled, cooked 1/2 cup 97 3.0
    Ready-to-eat cereal, toasted oat 1 cup 111 3.0
    Oat bran 1/2 cup 44 2.9
    Crackers, whole wheat 1 ounce 122 2.9
    Chapati or roti, whole wheat 1 ounce 85 2.8
    Tortillas, whole wheat 1 ounce 88 2.8
    Vegetables
    Artichoke, cooked 1 cup 89 9.6
    Navy beans, cooked 1/2 cup 128 9.6
    Small white beans, cooked 1/2 cup 127 9.3
    Yellow beans, cooked 1/2 cup 128 9.2
    Lima beans, cooked 1 cup 209 9.2
    Green peas, cooked 1 cup 134 8.8
    Adzuki beans, cooked 1/2 cup 147 8.4
    French beans, cooked 1/2 cup 114 8.3
    Split peas, cooked 1/2 cup 116 8.2
    Breadfruit, cooked 1 cup 170 8.0
    Lentils, cooked 1/2 cup 115 7.8
    Lupini beans, cooked 1/2 cup 115 7.8
    Mung beans, cooked 1/2 cup 106 7.7
    Black turtle beans, cooked 1/2 cup 120 7.7
    Pinto beans, cooked 1/2 cup 123 7.7
    Cranberry (roman) beans, cooked 1/2 cup 121 7.6
    Black beans, cooked 1/2 cup 114 7.5
    Fufu, cooked 1 cup 398 7.4
    Pumpkin, canned 1 cup 83 7.1
    Taro root (dasheen or yautia), cooked 1 cup 187 6.7
    Brussels sprouts, cooked 1 cup 65 6.4
    Chickpeas (garbanzo beans), cooked 1/2 cup 135 6.3
    Sweet potato, cooked 1 cup 190 6.3
    Great northern beans, cooked 1/2 cup 105 6.2
    Parsnips, cooked 1 cup 110 6.2
    Nettles, cooked 1 cup 37 6.1
    Jicama, raw 1 cup 46 5.9
    Winter squash, cooked 1 cup 76 5.7
    Pigeon peas, cooked 1/2 cup 102 5.7
    Kidney beans, cooked 1/2 cup 113 5.7
    White beans, cooked 1/2 cup 125 5.7
    Black-eyed peas, dried and cooked 1/2 cup 99 5.6
    Cowpeas, dried and cooked 1/2 cup 99 5.6
    Yam, cooked 1 cup 158 5.3
    Broccoli, cooked 1 cup 54 5.2
    Tree fern, cooked 1 cup 56 5.2
    Luffa gourd, cooked 1 cup 100 5.2
    Soybeans, cooked 1/2 cup 148 5.2
    Turnip greens, cooked 1 cup 29 5.0
    Drumstick pods (moringa), cooked 1 cup 42 5.0
    Avocado 1/2 cup 120 5.0
    Cauliflower, cooked 1 cup 34 4.9
    Kohlrabi, raw 1 cup 36 4.9
    Carrots, cooked 1 cup 54 4.8
    Collard greens, cooked 1 cup 63 4.8
    Kale, cooked 1 cup 43 4.7
    Fava beans, cooked 1/2 cup 94 4.6
    Chayote (mirliton), cooked 1 cup 38 4.5
    Snow peas, cooked 1 cup 67 4.5
    Pink beans, cooked 1/2 cup 126 4.5
    Spinach, cooked 1 cup 41 4.3
    Escarole, cooked 1 cup 22 4.2
    Beet greens, cooked 1 cup 39 4.2
    Salsify, cooked 1 cup 92 4.2
    Cabbage, savoy, cooked 1 cup 35 4.1
    Cabbage, red, cooked 1 cup 41 4.1
    Wax beans, snap, cooked 1 cup 44 4.1
    Edamame, cooked 1/2 cup 94 4.1
    Okra, cooked 1 cup 36 4.0
    Green beans, snap, cooked 1 cup 44 4.0
    Hominy, canned 1 cup 115 4.0
    Corn, cooked 1 cup 134 4.0
    Potato, baked, with skin 1 medium 161 3.9
    Lambsquarters, cooked 1 cup 58 3.8
    Lotus root, cooked 1 cup 108 3.8
    Swiss chard, cooked 1 cup 35 3.7
    Mustard spinach, cooked 1 cup 29 3.6
    Carrots, raw 1 cup 52 3.6
    Hearts of palm, canned 1 cup 41 3.5
    Mushrooms, cooked 1 cup 44 3.4
    Bamboo shoots, raw 1 cup 41 3.3
    Yardlong beans, cooked 1/2 cup 101 3.3
    Turnip, cooked 1 cup 34 3.1
    Red bell pepper, raw 1 cup 39 3.1
    Rutabaga, cooked 1 cup 51 3.1
    Plantains, cooked 1 cup 215 3.1
    Nopales, cooked 1 cup 22 3.0
    Dandelion greens, cooked 1 cup 35 3.0
    Cassava (yuca), cooked 1 cup 267 3.0
    Asparagus, cooked 1 cup 32 2.9
    Taro leaves, cooked 1 cup 35 2.9
    Onions, cooked 1 cup 92 2.9
    Cabbage, cooked 1 cup 34 2.8
    Mustard greens, cooked 1 cup 36 2.8
    Beets, cooked 1 cup 49 2.8
    Celeriac, raw 1 cup 66 2.8
    Fruit
    Sapote or Sapodilla 1 cup 217 9.5
    Durian 1 cup 357 9.2
    Guava 1 cup 112 8.9
    Nance 1 cup 82 8.4
    Raspberries 1 cup 64 8.0
    Loganberries 1 cup 81 7.8
    Blackberries 1 cup 62 7.6
    Soursop 1 cup 148 7.4
    Boysenberries 1 cup 66 7.0
    Gooseberries 1 cup 66 6.5
    Pear, Asian 1 medium 75 6.5
    Blueberries, wild 1 cup 80 6.2
    Passion fruit 1/4 cup 57 6.1
    Persimmon 1 fruit 118 6.0
    Pear 1 medium 103 5.5
    Kiwifruit 1 cup 110 5.4
    Grapefruit 1 fruit 130 5.0
    Apple, with skin 1 medium 104 4.8
    Cherimoya 1 cup 120 4.8
    Durian 1/2 cup 179 4.6
    Starfruit 1 cup 41 3.7
    Orange 1 medium 73 3.7
    Figs, dried 1/4 cup 93 3.7
    Blueberries 1 cup 84 3.6
    Pomegranate seeds 1/2 cup 72 3.5
    Mandarin orange 1 cup 103 3.5
    Tangerine (tangelo) 1 cup 103 3.5
    Pears, dried 1/4 cup 118 3.4
    Peaches, dried 1/4 cup 96 3.3
    Banana 1 medium 112 3.2
    Apricots 1 cup 74 3.1
    Prunes or dried plum 1/4 cup 105 3.1
    Strawberries 1 cup 49 3.0
    Dates 1/4 cup 104 3.0
    Blueberries, dried 1/4 cup 127 3.0
    Cherries 1 cup 87 2.9
    Protein Foods
    Wocas, yellow pond lily seeds 1 ounce 102 5.4
    Pumpkin seeds, whole 1 ounce 126 5.2
    Coconut 1 ounce 187 4.6
    Chia seeds 1 Tbsp 58 4.1
    Almonds 1 ounce 164 3.5
    Chestnuts 1 ounce 106 3.3
    Sunflower seeds 1 ounce 165 3.1
    Pine nuts 1 ounce 178 3.0
    Pistachio nuts 1 ounce 162 2.9
    Flax seeds 1 Tbsp 55 2.8
    Hazelnuts (filberts) 1 ounce 178 2.8

  • Dietary Fiber: Nutrient-densea Food and Beverage Sources, Amounts of Dietary Fiber and Energy per Smaller Portion

    FOODbc SMALLER
    PORTIONd    		 CALORIES FIBER
    (g)
    Grains
    Ready-to-eat cereal, high fiber, unsweetened 1/4 cup 31 7.0
    Ready-to-eat cereal, whole grain kernels 1/4 cup 105 3.8
    Ready-to-eat cereal, wheat, shredded 1/2 cup 86 3.1
    Bulgur, cooked 1/4 cup 38 2.1
    Popcorn 1 cup 56 1.9
    Spelt, cooked 1/4 cup 62 1.9
    Ready-to-eat cereal, bran flakes 1/4 cup 33 1.8
    Teff, cooked 1/4 cup 64 1.8
    Barley, pearled, cooked 1/4 cup 49 1.5
    Ready-to-eat cereal, toasted oat 1/2 cup 56 1.5
    Oat bran 1/4 cup 22 1.5
    Crackers, whole wheat 1/2 ounce 61 1.5
    Chapati or roti, whole wheat 1/2 ounce 43 1.4
    Tortillas, whole wheat 1/2 ounce 44 1.4
    Vegetables
    Artichoke, cooked 1/2 cup 45 4.8
    Navy beans, cooked 1/4 cup 64 4.8
    Small white beans, cooked 1/4 cup 64 4.7
    Yellow beans, cooked 1/4 cup 64 4.6
    Lima beans, cooked 1/2 cup 105 4.6
    Green peas, cooked 1/2 cup 67 4.4
    Adzuki beans, cooked 1/4 cup 74 4.2
    French beans, cooked 1/4 cup 57 4.2
    Split peas, cooked 1/4 cup 58 4.1
    Breadfruit, cooked 1/2 cup 85 4.0
    Lentils, cooked 1/4 cup 58 3.9
    Lupini beans, cooked 1/4 cup 58 3.9
    Mung beans, cooked 1/4 cup 53 3.9
    Black turtle beans, cooked 1/4 cup 60 3.9
    Pinto beans, cooked 1/4 cup 62 3.9
    Cranberry (roman) beans, cooked 1/4 cup 61 3.8
    Black beans, cooked 1/4 cup 57 3.8
    Fufu, cooked 1/2 cup 199 3.7
    Pumpkin, canned 1/2 cup 42 3.6
    Taro root (dasheen or yautia), cooked 1/2 cup 94 3.4
    Brussels sprouts, cooked 1/2 cup 33 3.2
    Sweet potato, cooked 1/2 cup 95 3.2
    Chickpeas (garbanzo beans), cooked 1/4 cup 68 3.2
    Great northern beans, cooked 1/4 cup 53 3.1
    Parsnips, cooked 1/2 cup 55 3.1
    Nettles, cooked 1/2 cup 19 3.1
    Jicama, raw 1/2 cup 23 3.0
    Winter squash, cooked 1/2 cup 38 2.9
    Pigeon peas, cooked 1/4 cup 51 2.9
    Kidney beans, cooked 1/4 cup 57 2.9
    White beans, cooked 1/4 cup 63 2.9
    Cowpeas, dried and cooked 1/4 cup 50 2.8
    Black-eyed peas, dried and cooked 1/4 cup 50 2.8
    Yam, cooked 1/2 cup 79 2.7
    Broccoli, cooked 1/2 cup 27 2.6
    Tree fern, cooked 1/2 cup 28 2.6
    Luffa gourd, cooked 1/2 cup 50 2.6
    Soybeans, cooked 1/4 cup 74 2.6
    Turnip greens, cooked 1/2 cup 15 2.5
    Drumstick pods (moringa), cooked 1/2 cup 21 2.5
    Avocado 1/4 cup 60 2.5
    Cauliflower, cooked 1/2 cup 17 2.5
    Kohlrabi, raw 1/2 cup 18 2.5
    Kale, cooked 1/2 cup 22 2.4
    Carrots, cooked 1/2 cup 27 2.4
    Collard greens, cooked 1/2 cup 32 2.4
    Fava beans, cooked 1/4 cup 47 2.3
    Chayote (mirliton), cooked 1/2 cup 19 2.3
    Snow peas, cooked 1/2 cup 34 2.3
    Pink beans, cooked 1/4 cup 63 2.3
    Spinach, cooked 1/2 cup 21 2.2
    Escarole, cooked 1/2 cup 11 2.1
    Beet greens, cooked 1/2 cup 20 2.1
    Wax beans, snap, cooked 1/2 cup 22 2.1
    Salsify, cooked 1/2 cup 46 2.1
    Edamame, cooked 1/4 cup 47 2.1
    Cabbage, savoy, cooked 1/2 cup 18 2.1
    Cabbage, red, cooked 1/2 cup 21 2.1
    Okra, cooked 1/2 cup 18 2.0
    Green beans, snap, cooked 1/2 cup 22 2.0
    Hominy, canned 1/2 cup 58 2.0
    Corn, cooked 1/2 cup 67 2.0
    Potato, baked, with skin 1/2 medium 81 2.0
    Swiss chard, cooked 1/2 cup 18 1.9
    Lambsquarters, cooked 1/2 cup 29 1.9
    Lotus root, cooked 1/2 cup 54 1.9
    Mustard spinach, cooked 1/2 cup 15 1.8
    Carrots, raw 1/2 cup 26 1.8
    Hearts of palm, canned 1/2 cup 21 1.8
    Mushrooms, cooked 1/2 cup 22 1.7
    Yardlong beans, cooked 1/4 cup 51 1.7
    Bamboo shoots, raw 1/2 cup 21 1.7
    Plantains, cooked 1/2 cup 108 1.6
    Turnip, cooked 1/2 cup 17 1.6
    Red bell pepper, raw 1/2 cup 20 1.6
    Rutabaga, cooked 1/2 cup 26 1.6
    Nopales, cooked 1/2 cup 11 1.5
    Dandelion greens, cooked 1/2 cup 18 1.5
    Cassava (yucca), cooked 1/2 cup 134 1.5
    Asparagus, cooked 1/2 cup 16 1.5
    Taro leaves, cooked 1/2 cup 18 1.5
    Onions, cooked 1/2 cup 46 1.5
    Cabbage, cooked 1/2 cup 17 1.4
    Mustard greens, cooked 1/2 cup 18 1.4
    Beets, cooked 1/2 cup 25 1.4
    Celeriac, raw 1/2 cup 33 1.4
    Fruit
    Sapote or Sapodilla 1/2 cup 109 4.8
    Durian 1/2 cup 179 4.6
    Guava 1/2 cup 56 4.5
    Nance 1/2 cup 41 4.2
    Raspberries 1/2 cup 32 4.0
    Loganberries 1/2 cup 41 3.9
    Blackberries 1/2 cup 31 3.8
    Soursop 1/2 cup 74 3.7
    Boysenberries 1/2 cup 33 3.5
    Gooseberries 1/2 cup 33 3.3
    Pear, Asian 1/2 medium 38 3.3
    Passion fruit 1/8 cup 29 3.1
    Blueberries, wild 1/2 cup 40 3.1
    Persimmon 1/2 fruit 59 3.0
    Pear 1/2 medium 52 2.8
    Kiwifruit 1/2 cup 55 2.7
    Grapefruit 1/2 fruit 65 2.5
    Apple, with skin 1/2 medium 52 2.4
    Cherimoya 1/2 cup 60 2.4
    Durian 1/4 cup 90 2.3
    Starfruit 1/2 cup 21 1.9
    Figs, dried 1/8 cup 47 1.9
    Orange 1/2 medium 37 1.9
    Blueberries 1/2 cup 42 1.8
    Mandarin orange 1/2 cup 52 1.8
    Tangerine (tangelo) 1/2 cup 52 1.8
    Pomegranate seeds 1/4 cup 36 1.8
    Pears, dried 1/8 cup 59 1.7
    Peaches, dried 1/8 cup 48 1.7
    Banana 1/2 medium 56 1.6
    Apricots 1/2 cup 37 1.6
    Prunes or dried plum 1/8 cup 53 1.6
    Strawberries 1/2 cup 25 1.5
    Dates 1/8 cup 52 1.5
    Blueberries, dried 1/8 cup 64 1.5
    Cherries 1/2 cup 44 1.5
    Protein Foods
    Wocas, yellow pond lily seeds 1/2 ounce 51 2.7
    Pumpkin seeds, whole 1/2 ounce 63 2.6
    Coconut 1/2 ounce 94 2.3
    Almonds 1/2 ounce 82 1.8
    Chestnuts 1/2 ounce 53 1.7
    Sunflower seeds 1/2 ounce 83 1.6
    Pine nuts 1/2 ounce 89 1.5
    Pistachio nuts 1/2 ounce 81 1.5
    Chia seeds 1 teaspoon 19 1.4
    Hazelnuts (filberts) 1/2 ounce 89 1.4
    Flax seeds 1 teaspoon 18 0.9

    a All foods listed are assumed to be in nutrient-dense forms; lean or low-fat and prepared with minimal added sugars, saturated fat, or sodium.

    b Some fortified foods and beverages are included. Other fortified options may exist on the market, but not all fortified foods are nutrient-dense. For example, some foods with added sugars may be fortified and would not be examples in the lists provided here.

    c Some foods or beverages are not appropriate for all ages, (e.g., nuts, popcorn), particularly young children for whom some foods could be a choking hazard.

    d Portions listed are not recommended serving sizes. Two lists—in ‘standard’ and ‘smaller’ portions--are provided for each dietary component. Standard portions provide at least 2.8 g of dietary fiber. Smaller portions are generally one half of a standard portion.

    Data Source: U.S. Department of Agriculture, Agricultural Research Service. FoodData Central, 2019. fdc.nal.usda.gov.

     