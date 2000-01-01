Food Sources of Dietary Fiber

Dietary Fiber: Nutrient-densea Food and Beverage Sources, Amounts of Dietary Fiber and Energy per Standard Portion

FOOD bc STANDARD

PORTION d CALORIES FIBER

(g) Grains Ready-to-eat cereal, high fiber, unsweetened 1/2 cup 62 14.0 Ready-to-eat cereal, whole grain kernels 1/2 cup 209 7.5 Ready-to-eat cereal, wheat, shredded 1 cup 172 6.2 Popcorn 3 cups 169 5.8 Ready-to-eat cereal, bran flakes 3/4 cup 98 5.5 Bulgur, cooked 1/2 cup 76 4.1 Spelt, cooked 1/2 cup 123 3.8 Teff, cooked 1/2 cup 128 3.6 Barley, pearled, cooked 1/2 cup 97 3.0 Ready-to-eat cereal, toasted oat 1 cup 111 3.0 Oat bran 1/2 cup 44 2.9 Crackers, whole wheat 1 ounce 122 2.9 Chapati or roti, whole wheat 1 ounce 85 2.8 Tortillas, whole wheat 1 ounce 88 2.8 Vegetables Artichoke, cooked 1 cup 89 9.6 Navy beans, cooked 1/2 cup 128 9.6 Small white beans, cooked 1/2 cup 127 9.3 Yellow beans, cooked 1/2 cup 128 9.2 Lima beans, cooked 1 cup 209 9.2 Green peas, cooked 1 cup 134 8.8 Adzuki beans, cooked 1/2 cup 147 8.4 French beans, cooked 1/2 cup 114 8.3 Split peas, cooked 1/2 cup 116 8.2 Breadfruit, cooked 1 cup 170 8.0 Lentils, cooked 1/2 cup 115 7.8 Lupini beans, cooked 1/2 cup 115 7.8 Mung beans, cooked 1/2 cup 106 7.7 Black turtle beans, cooked 1/2 cup 120 7.7 Pinto beans, cooked 1/2 cup 123 7.7 Cranberry (roman) beans, cooked 1/2 cup 121 7.6 Black beans, cooked 1/2 cup 114 7.5 Fufu, cooked 1 cup 398 7.4 Pumpkin, canned 1 cup 83 7.1 Taro root (dasheen or yautia), cooked 1 cup 187 6.7 Brussels sprouts, cooked 1 cup 65 6.4 Chickpeas (garbanzo beans), cooked 1/2 cup 135 6.3 Sweet potato, cooked 1 cup 190 6.3 Great northern beans, cooked 1/2 cup 105 6.2 Parsnips, cooked 1 cup 110 6.2 Nettles, cooked 1 cup 37 6.1 Jicama, raw 1 cup 46 5.9 Winter squash, cooked 1 cup 76 5.7 Pigeon peas, cooked 1/2 cup 102 5.7 Kidney beans, cooked 1/2 cup 113 5.7 White beans, cooked 1/2 cup 125 5.7 Black-eyed peas, dried and cooked 1/2 cup 99 5.6 Cowpeas, dried and cooked 1/2 cup 99 5.6 Yam, cooked 1 cup 158 5.3 Broccoli, cooked 1 cup 54 5.2 Tree fern, cooked 1 cup 56 5.2 Luffa gourd, cooked 1 cup 100 5.2 Soybeans, cooked 1/2 cup 148 5.2 Turnip greens, cooked 1 cup 29 5.0 Drumstick pods (moringa), cooked 1 cup 42 5.0 Avocado 1/2 cup 120 5.0 Cauliflower, cooked 1 cup 34 4.9 Kohlrabi, raw 1 cup 36 4.9 Carrots, cooked 1 cup 54 4.8 Collard greens, cooked 1 cup 63 4.8 Kale, cooked 1 cup 43 4.7 Fava beans, cooked 1/2 cup 94 4.6 Chayote (mirliton), cooked 1 cup 38 4.5 Snow peas, cooked 1 cup 67 4.5 Pink beans, cooked 1/2 cup 126 4.5 Spinach, cooked 1 cup 41 4.3 Escarole, cooked 1 cup 22 4.2 Beet greens, cooked 1 cup 39 4.2 Salsify, cooked 1 cup 92 4.2 Cabbage, savoy, cooked 1 cup 35 4.1 Cabbage, red, cooked 1 cup 41 4.1 Wax beans, snap, cooked 1 cup 44 4.1 Edamame, cooked 1/2 cup 94 4.1 Okra, cooked 1 cup 36 4.0 Green beans, snap, cooked 1 cup 44 4.0 Hominy, canned 1 cup 115 4.0 Corn, cooked 1 cup 134 4.0 Potato, baked, with skin 1 medium 161 3.9 Lambsquarters, cooked 1 cup 58 3.8 Lotus root, cooked 1 cup 108 3.8 Swiss chard, cooked 1 cup 35 3.7 Mustard spinach, cooked 1 cup 29 3.6 Carrots, raw 1 cup 52 3.6 Hearts of palm, canned 1 cup 41 3.5 Mushrooms, cooked 1 cup 44 3.4 Bamboo shoots, raw 1 cup 41 3.3 Yardlong beans, cooked 1/2 cup 101 3.3 Turnip, cooked 1 cup 34 3.1 Red bell pepper, raw 1 cup 39 3.1 Rutabaga, cooked 1 cup 51 3.1 Plantains, cooked 1 cup 215 3.1 Nopales, cooked 1 cup 22 3.0 Dandelion greens, cooked 1 cup 35 3.0 Cassava (yuca), cooked 1 cup 267 3.0 Asparagus, cooked 1 cup 32 2.9 Taro leaves, cooked 1 cup 35 2.9 Onions, cooked 1 cup 92 2.9 Cabbage, cooked 1 cup 34 2.8 Mustard greens, cooked 1 cup 36 2.8 Beets, cooked 1 cup 49 2.8 Celeriac, raw 1 cup 66 2.8 Fruit Sapote or Sapodilla 1 cup 217 9.5 Durian 1 cup 357 9.2 Guava 1 cup 112 8.9 Nance 1 cup 82 8.4 Raspberries 1 cup 64 8.0 Loganberries 1 cup 81 7.8 Blackberries 1 cup 62 7.6 Soursop 1 cup 148 7.4 Boysenberries 1 cup 66 7.0 Gooseberries 1 cup 66 6.5 Pear, Asian 1 medium 75 6.5 Blueberries, wild 1 cup 80 6.2 Passion fruit 1/4 cup 57 6.1 Persimmon 1 fruit 118 6.0 Pear 1 medium 103 5.5 Kiwifruit 1 cup 110 5.4 Grapefruit 1 fruit 130 5.0 Apple, with skin 1 medium 104 4.8 Cherimoya 1 cup 120 4.8 Durian 1/2 cup 179 4.6 Starfruit 1 cup 41 3.7 Orange 1 medium 73 3.7 Figs, dried 1/4 cup 93 3.7 Blueberries 1 cup 84 3.6 Pomegranate seeds 1/2 cup 72 3.5 Mandarin orange 1 cup 103 3.5 Tangerine (tangelo) 1 cup 103 3.5 Pears, dried 1/4 cup 118 3.4 Peaches, dried 1/4 cup 96 3.3 Banana 1 medium 112 3.2 Apricots 1 cup 74 3.1 Prunes or dried plum 1/4 cup 105 3.1 Strawberries 1 cup 49 3.0 Dates 1/4 cup 104 3.0 Blueberries, dried 1/4 cup 127 3.0 Cherries 1 cup 87 2.9 Protein Foods Wocas, yellow pond lily seeds 1 ounce 102 5.4 Pumpkin seeds, whole 1 ounce 126 5.2 Coconut 1 ounce 187 4.6 Chia seeds 1 Tbsp 58 4.1 Almonds 1 ounce 164 3.5 Chestnuts 1 ounce 106 3.3 Sunflower seeds 1 ounce 165 3.1 Pine nuts 1 ounce 178 3.0 Pistachio nuts 1 ounce 162 2.9 Flax seeds 1 Tbsp 55 2.8 Hazelnuts (filberts) 1 ounce 178 2.8

a All foods listed are assumed to be in nutrient-dense forms; lean or low-fat and prepared with minimal added sugars, saturated fat, or sodium.

b Some fortified foods and beverages are included. Other fortified options may exist on the market, but not all fortified foods are nutrient-dense. For example, some foods with added sugars may be fortified and would not be examples in the lists provided here.

c Some foods or beverages are not appropriate for all ages, (e.g., nuts, popcorn), particularly young children for whom some foods could be a choking hazard

d Portions listed are not recommended serving sizes. Two lists—in ‘standard’ and ‘smaller’ portions--are provided for each dietary component. Standard portions provide at least 2.8 g of dietary fiber. Smaller portions are generally one half of a standard portion.

Data Source: U.S. Department of Agriculture, Agricultural Research Service. FoodData Central, 2019. fdc.nal.usda.gov.